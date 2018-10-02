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Full Show: Liars Need Good Memories — & a Better Lawyer Than Avenatti
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11 views • October 02, 2018
South Africa’s communists, ANC, are cannibalizing each other and whistleblowers with assassinations. Then, the ACLU is desperately running ads against Kavanaugh, even throwing Bill Clinton under the bus, as the web of lies is unraveling. Avenatti’s client dials down her gang rape accusations to milder charges, but even NBC doesn’t believe her. Ford’s testimony is destroyed by Rachel Miller’s report.
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