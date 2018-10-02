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Ford’s Polygraph: Can You Detect the Lies?
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26 views • October 02, 2018
Are polygraphs reliable? Certainly not Christine Ford’s polygraph the way it was done. Rachel Mitchell, who questioned Christine Ford, releases her report summarizing the many issues that destroy the credibility of Ford’s accusations. And David Knight explains from personal experience why eyewitness reports are frequently unreliable.
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