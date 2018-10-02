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The Leftist Ant Mound, Now Stirred, Reaches Aggressive New Phase
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197 views • October 02, 2018
Donald calls in to discuss the Kavanaugh nomination. Donald points out how Alex has been the #1 target of Hillary Clinton. Alex explains that although he’s never seen attacks like these, if he’s going down then he’s going down swinging!
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