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How To Make Every Chinese Takeout Dish
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1426 views • October 02, 2018
*While I would not consume a lot of the ingredients in these recipes. I will be using them as a start and substitute healthy food choices to replace the questionable ingredients. For instance using shirataki noodles, instead of brominated white flour noodles from your local eugenics store. Cauliflower wraps, Roasted Nori w etc.
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