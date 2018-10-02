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Trump To Impose Martial Law Part Two
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1938 views • October 02, 2018
Please visit our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/DavidZublick to see part one of this special two part report! President Donald Trump may soon be planning to enact Martial Law throughout America. This means a temporary limit to freedoms for citizens, including curfews, as Donald Trump sets up Military Tribunals for Deep State traitors. Is Donald Trump about to drain the Swamp at last? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in part two of our two part special report!
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