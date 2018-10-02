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Morning "Coffee Break" Coffee Alternative with Chaga, Reishi and Maca
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945 views • October 02, 2018
Medicinal Foods Founder Sky Kubby, shares his morning brew. Coffee Break is a Coffee alternative that has a dark rich coffee flavor made from Chaga, Reishi and Maca with extracts of Chicory, Dandelion, Barley, Beet and Rye. The extracts make it Gluten-Free. Also, NON-GMO, containing mostly organic or pesticide-free ingredients. A caffeine- free, non-addictive and non-acidic beverage to LIVE for! Try some at: https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/herbal-coffee-substitute-natural-energy-drink-1lb/
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