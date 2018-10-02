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Breaking: Kavanaugh’s Accuser Is An Expert In Mind Control And Planting Memories
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1019 views • October 02, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford’s background reveals she supports Hillary Clinton and is also an executive for the company behind the RU486 abortion pill. Alex exposes how she is involved in a mind control operation that implants false memories and removes memories.
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