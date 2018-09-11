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September 11 2018 A Bloody Year Ahead Prophecy with the 60 Year End Times Cycle Begins in the Year 1440
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40 views • October 02, 2018
According to Islamic Hijri Calendar, Jewish Calendar and Eastern Orthodox Calendars in another words all 3 Religions celebrated their New Year in September 2018. The Islamic Calendar celebrated on September 11 and the Jewish celebration was between Sept 9 to 11, 2018. These Events and Alignments are not happening by Accident, but Signal the End Times.
https://youtu.be/KaGiU5w4oWE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/frFVqB8otgxn/
https://archive.org/details/September112018ABloodYearAheadProphecy
https://youtu.be/KaGiU5w4oWE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/frFVqB8otgxn/
https://archive.org/details/September112018ABloodYearAheadProphecy
Keywords
trumppresidentjesusjohn the baptistpresident trumpsolarprophecyjewishislamjesuitvaticanzionist911zionismhillaryend timessyrialunarjesuitspopejudaismzionislamicprophetseptember 11serpent1500endtimesisatrumpanzeecalendarmahdimuhammadsnakejewish calendardrumpf1440hijriislamic calendarkillaryorthodox calendarprophet muhammedyear 1440
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