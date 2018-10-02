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Many Historical Atrocities... Were Rituals - James Perloff
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91 views • October 02, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/9GTm5SLWRmE
James Perloff, author of 'Truth is a Lonely Warrior' and many other excellent books joins me to discuss a couple of historical events that were not only atrocities, they were also sacrificial rituals. As we approach the 17th anniversary of 9/11, the question needs to be asked: How many other horrific events throughout history were also ritual sacrifices?
James Perloff, author of 'Truth is a Lonely Warrior' and many other excellent books joins me to discuss a couple of historical events that were not only atrocities, they were also sacrificial rituals. As we approach the 17th anniversary of 9/11, the question needs to be asked: How many other horrific events throughout history were also ritual sacrifices?
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