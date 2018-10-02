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432 Hz – Unlocking The Magnificence Of The 3 6 9, The Key To The Universe
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150 views • October 02, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/5wZRVb2fkXw
Is it possible that over the course of thousands of years, we have somehow been guided in the process of creating this new form of communication? And if so, what type of information will we learn from it, that could not be expressed any other way?
http://www.369universe.com
Is it possible that over the course of thousands of years, we have somehow been guided in the process of creating this new form of communication? And if so, what type of information will we learn from it, that could not be expressed any other way?
http://www.369universe.com
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