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The Last Call! - Narrated Version
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5 views • October 02, 2018
Narration by our dear brother Andréas Phílippos Garai.
This video reveals a scriptural event called the Last Call kept hidden from you by so called experts and scholars, an event provided by our Sovereign to ensure that everyone is granted an opportunity to make a decision.
May Yâ-hwéh Yâhuwshúa` favor you to see and understand.
Download your free copy of the Purer Scriptures for the Remnant here:
https://www.yahuwshua.org
Humbly shared in His Affectionate Love.
This video reveals a scriptural event called the Last Call kept hidden from you by so called experts and scholars, an event provided by our Sovereign to ensure that everyone is granted an opportunity to make a decision.
May Yâ-hwéh Yâhuwshúa` favor you to see and understand.
Download your free copy of the Purer Scriptures for the Remnant here:
https://www.yahuwshua.org
Humbly shared in His Affectionate Love.
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