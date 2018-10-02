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Mainstream Media Focuses on Fashion During a Disaster
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3 views • October 02, 2018
“While Texans fight to save one another, reporters clamor to embarrass a First Lady. Instead, they embarrass themselves.” Grant Stinchfield takes on the Washington Post and New York Times for attacking First Lady Melania Trump’s shoes, at a time when Americans should be focused on helping those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
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