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Dan Bongino Has a Message for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
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10 views • October 02, 2018
Bongino has a message for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: "You get to sit in a cell. How does that feel you mutt. You pig. Killed 3,000 Americans, and you want a say in our CIA Director ... you don't get a say. You shut your pie hole. You shut that soup cooler. Don’t open your damn mouth."
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