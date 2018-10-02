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I was going to be a patriot but............
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77 views • October 02, 2018
Stepping up to the plate as patriots, especially when it’s protecting, or helping the sheep, lambs or fellow Sheepdogs. Only being able to show your children pictures of you at all of their events or being able to say I wasn’t in this picture cause I was doing my part to ensure you had a constitutional future, & show them how to be a Man or Woman instead.
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