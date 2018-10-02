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Silicon Valley And Antifa: A Match Made In Treason
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29 views • October 02, 2018
Social Media would protect us all from questioning the narrative. But when it comes to fueling the violence of the left their supposed terms of service banning violent hate speech don't exist. Case in point. Dr. Bones tweets " “..should leftists train/organize in a 'insurgent' focus where they blend into a civilian population for potential attacks?” He then suggests using concealable weapons as antifa blends into the general populace in order to do more covert damage."
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