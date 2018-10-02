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URGENT MESSAGE: HISTORICAL UNSTOPPABLE DEFEAT OF THE DARK IS UNDERWAY December 25, 2016
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11 views • October 02, 2018
URGENT MESSAGE: HISTORICAL UNSTOPPABLE DEFEAT OF THE DARK IS UNDERWAY…BUT THE DEFEATED ARE HAVING A CHALLENGE ACCEPTING THE INEVITABLE
In this video, Alexandra delivers an exciting and historic message from Prime Creator. She precedes the message with a summary of recent events that attest to the remarkable changes the world is going through.
Good Morning Folks!
I did not get the verbiage attached to the video message in time but am sending it now. ... Read more shorturl.at/hpqFG
In this video, Alexandra delivers an exciting and historic message from Prime Creator. She precedes the message with a summary of recent events that attest to the remarkable changes the world is going through.
Good Morning Folks!
I did not get the verbiage attached to the video message in time but am sending it now. ... Read more shorturl.at/hpqFG
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