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Pass the Salt Live - To Judge or not to Judge 10-2-2018
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9 views • October 02, 2018
A discussion of Saul Alinsky’s 12 Rules for Radicals, and how the Left has strategically silenced the Church. The Church has bought into the lie that we are not to judge others. Well, in Ezekiel 22 God rebuked the prophets for NOT judging. We are to tell, especially our brothers in Christ, what the truth is, and to hold each other accountable to that Truth, who is Jesus.
Pass the Salt!
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Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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