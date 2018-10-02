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CRISPR Nightmare!! ‘Playing God’ Science Just Used To “Completely Eliminate” A Population
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486 views • October 02, 2018
References / Read More At:
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-envi...
https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/genomi...
https://interestingengineering.com/fo...
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/ar...
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/53...
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/f...
Please register to hear me speak via this online summit!!!
Last Days Warrior Con Summit Access Link: https://www.lastdayswarrior.com/ldw-m...
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-envi...
https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/genomi...
https://interestingengineering.com/fo...
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/ar...
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/53...
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/f...
Please register to hear me speak via this online summit!!!
Last Days Warrior Con Summit Access Link: https://www.lastdayswarrior.com/ldw-m...
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