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an oldie but a goodie
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11 views • October 02, 2018
New Cities Of Sinus Iridum Fully Exposed
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Feb 4, 2017
SPECTACULAR PROOF...
Was supposed to wait for tomorrow but HERE! Like Never Before Seen Ground Level and a New City Right In Sinus Iridum.
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Feb 4, 2017
SPECTACULAR PROOF...
Was supposed to wait for tomorrow but HERE! Like Never Before Seen Ground Level and a New City Right In Sinus Iridum.
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