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Honest Government Ad | Government Corruption
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17 views • October 02, 2018
thejuicemedia
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKRw8GAAtm27q4R3Q0kst_g
Published on Oct 1, 2018
The Australien Government has made an ad about government corruption, and it's surprisingly honest and informative.
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKRw8GAAtm27q4R3Q0kst_g
Published on Oct 1, 2018
The Australien Government has made an ad about government corruption, and it's surprisingly honest and informative.
-*- Produced by Patrons of the Juice Media
-*- Ways you can support us to keep making videos:
-- Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/TheJuiceMedia
-- Tip us on PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/thejuicemedia
-- Tip us in Bitcoin: https://thejuicemedia.com/support
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