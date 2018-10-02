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Anti-Gun Bills Cause VT Governor's Approval Ratings to Tank
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4 views • October 02, 2018
"The one-issue voters are largely people who are Second Amendment supporters. You know why? They vote on the Second Amendment issue because it's literally life or death to them… Vermont governor Phil Scott signed this new gun-control agenda… and look what happened—his approval ratings dropped by double digits." —Dan Bongino
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