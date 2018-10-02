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Signs Point to Round Three of a Hillary Clinton Candidacy
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5 views • October 02, 2018
"Why won't she just go away? Hillary Clinton is so obsessed with becoming president that she refuses to give up. She clearly craves the attention her husband refuses to give her, and she's back to her old tricks: recruiting Hollywood to help." —Grant Stinchfield
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