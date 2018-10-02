AZ to Imitate Post-9/11 Strategies to Secure Schools

"After 9/11, we realized that our airports were a breach, so what did we do? Did we try to get counseling and all of those things for people that wanted to hurt us, or did we actually go and secure the breach?... So what did we do? We went in, and we put in metal detectors, and we put in security, and we put in a hardening of the cockpit doors; we had marshals on all the planes. And that's the approach that we want to take in Arizona [schools] as well." —Arizona Rep. Steve Smith