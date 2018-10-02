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Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Denounces Lee County's Decision to Arm Teachers
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5 views • October 02, 2018
"Protecting children, protecting our families, protecting our communities—it's why we carry a firearm. It's why we fight for our Second Amendment rights. And it's why I am so concerned about the Virginia governor's latest move. He's speaking out against Lee County's vote to arm teachers. The governor says he is even going to have Virginia's attorney general look into it to see if it's even legal." —Grant Stinchfield
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