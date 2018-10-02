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How to pull and re-install a well pump in under 3 minutes
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24 views • October 02, 2018
The Brumby Pump - as demonstrated by Mike Adams in a video a few years ago - is the easiest, most versatile and most robust bore/well pump there is.
The Brumby not only delivers water from bores or wells, it also copes with sand, iron and salt. It aerates the water as an initial stage of treatment, which also aids plant growth by adding dissolved oxygen. The Brumby is a whole package of things in one cost effective, light, easy to install and remove unit
www.brumbypumps.com
The Brumby not only delivers water from bores or wells, it also copes with sand, iron and salt. It aerates the water as an initial stage of treatment, which also aids plant growth by adding dissolved oxygen. The Brumby is a whole package of things in one cost effective, light, easy to install and remove unit
www.brumbypumps.com
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