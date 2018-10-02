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Very Abbreviated Progressive Muscular Relaxation
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12 views • October 02, 2018
This video provides instruction on how to perform a very short version of Edmund Jacobson's Progressive Muscular Relaxation exercises.
Bibliography:
1. Jacobson, Edmund. (1938/1946). Progressive Relaxation: A Physiological and Clinical Investigation of Muscular States and Their Significance in Psychology and Medical Practice - Second Edition. Chicago, IL: The University of Chicago Press;Fourth impression October 1946.
Bibliography:
1. Jacobson, Edmund. (1938/1946). Progressive Relaxation: A Physiological and Clinical Investigation of Muscular States and Their Significance in Psychology and Medical Practice - Second Edition. Chicago, IL: The University of Chicago Press;Fourth impression October 1946.
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