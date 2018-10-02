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Jungle Survival: Land & live in the Jungle US Army Air Corp training film 1944
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109 views • October 02, 2018
How to survive in the jungles of the world when you crash your plane.
Made for the air crews during world war 2 against Japan.
Declassified information.
Van Heflin film
Made for the air crews during world war 2 against Japan.
Declassified information.
Van Heflin film
Keywords
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