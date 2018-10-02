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President Trump Announces New USMCA Trade Deal - Oct. 1, 2018 (1:18:16)
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189 views • October 02, 2018
President Trump scrapped the NAFTA deal with Canada and Mexico...and worked out a better trade agreement with them known as the USMCA. (Unites States, Mexico & Canada Agreement). This announcement was delivered today (Oct. 1, 2018) in Washington DC under sunny skies. In this video, the POTUS explains why the old NAFTA agreement was so injurous to the U.S. and others.
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