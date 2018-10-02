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Geoengineeringwatch - Global Alert News - Sept. 29, 2018
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296 views • October 02, 2018
Dane Wigingtons' weekly news broadcast for Sept. 29, 2018. Dane presents a Saturday news alert every week to raise awareness to this global crisis. We all need to do what we can to join together and hault this deliberate contamination of our planet...and ALL life on it.
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