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Putin's Neville Chamberlain Moment September 1938
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24 views • October 02, 2018
Putin's Neville Chamberlain Moment September 1938
https://youtu.be/JMk2aB1ZCiA
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https://fas.org/irp/agency/army/mipb/2010_02.pdf
appeasement and making deal with demons
the new "Sudetenland" is syria in sept 2018
appeasement has given birth to pax judaica
hesitation in the face of evil will not work
#zionism is the not the same as #Judaism
all 3 religions have fallen to #lucifer
#fatimatimeline and the future era of non-state actor(S)
ZurichTimes.net
https://youtu.be/JMk2aB1ZCiA
=================================
https://fas.org/irp/agency/army/mipb/2010_02.pdf
appeasement and making deal with demons
the new "Sudetenland" is syria in sept 2018
appeasement has given birth to pax judaica
hesitation in the face of evil will not work
#zionism is the not the same as #Judaism
all 3 religions have fallen to #lucifer
#fatimatimeline and the future era of non-state actor(S)
ZurichTimes.net
Keywords
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