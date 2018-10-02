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Lay Gnosis - 00 - Voice Switch, 7th Sense, Installing in Others
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16 views • October 02, 2018
3 videos in one:
1) Closing your Voice Switch
2) Activating your 7th Sense
3) Learning how to Install it in Others
Steve in Sydney from http://truebluehealer.com introduces you to a skill you always had, lying dormant. You didn't arrive here by accident...
Extracted from the DVD supplemental to http://truebluehealer.com
Uploaded to Real.video for posterity
1) Closing your Voice Switch
2) Activating your 7th Sense
3) Learning how to Install it in Others
Steve in Sydney from http://truebluehealer.com introduces you to a skill you always had, lying dormant. You didn't arrive here by accident...
Extracted from the DVD supplemental to http://truebluehealer.com
Uploaded to Real.video for posterity
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