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Unleashed Jeremy Hanson 10 1 2018 hr1 Democrats in trouble after Kavanaugh hearing
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3 views • October 02, 2018
It looks like people are leaving the democrat party in droves after they were finally fed up with the circus we watched with the Kavanaugh hearings.
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