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QResearch: Dissecting The Kavanaugh Confirmation Circus
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20 views • October 02, 2018
In this video, we are going to take a hard look at many of the facts and lies surrounding several of the accusers making claims about Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Get ready for a wild ride
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