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Rachel Mitchell Calls Dr. Ford's Testimony into Question
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4 views • October 02, 2018
"Rachel Mitchell's report is now public. The long-term prosecutor says, 'Look, something smells.' She says Ford's memories have clearly been affected by Democrats and her attorneys. That's right. This circus has influenced the accuser to the point that her story should be questioned." —Grant Stinchfield
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