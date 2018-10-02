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FULL SHOW – Trump Boom Continues: New NAFTA Deal Causes Soaring Optimism In The stock Market – 10/1/2018
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501 views • October 02, 2018
President Trump secured a new trade deal involving Canada and Mexico in a pact that fulfills a signature campaign promise. The NAFTA replacement, now called “US-Mexico-Canada agreement,” has already caused stocks to surge with a DOW boost of over 250 points. Also, the Supreme Court opened its new term with only eight justices as Trump’s SCOTUS pick, Brett Kavanaugh, has yet to be confirmed due to sexual assault allegations.
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