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NRA Member Refuses to Be Intimidated by Anti-Gun Harassers
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8 views • October 02, 2018
"I'm a survivor of domestic violence. I know what this first volley often looks like from someone who is trying to intimidate me ... I know intimidation when I see it, and I'm going fight back every time I do." —Charlotte Swift, NRA Member
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