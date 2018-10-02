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Social Media Cataclysm coming - Its all run on stolen patent software while Trump anti trusts them
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9 views • October 02, 2018
Tech giants 4 trillion dollar social media all runs on a stolen patent.
Patent holder Michael McKibben's Miller act application means the social media are running on the proceeds of crime and Trump is already moving on Anti trust laws to break up the Google monopoly while his EO of Dec 28 likely applies via his prohibition of human trafficking and money laundering
Trump formulating EO against Social media giants. He is serious.
Patent holder Michael McKibben's Miller act application means the social media are running on the proceeds of crime and Trump is already moving on Anti trust laws to break up the Google monopoly while his EO of Dec 28 likely applies via his prohibition of human trafficking and money laundering
Trump formulating EO against Social media giants. He is serious.
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