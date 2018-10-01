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Ti ho visto di sfuggita (Set dig i forbifarten)
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5 views • October 01, 2018
Questo e´un nuovo sistema per unire musica ed poesia insieme, il testo e´scritto qui´sotto :
Visto nella folla
ti ho visto nella sfuggita
ora ti prego
vieni vieni vieni
da me
prendiamo la chance
di avere l'un l'altro
omkvæd
tengo molti bellissimi sorrisi
ma il tuo
e una favola
Ti prego
corri corri corri
ed raggiungimi
ed continiamo
insieme
onkvæd
tengo molti bellissimi sorrisi
ma il tuo
e una favola
ti prego
non andartene
resta con me
non fare
addio
tengo molti bellissimi sorrisi
ma i.
Visto nella folla
ti ho visto nella sfuggita
ora ti prego
vieni vieni vieni
da me
prendiamo la chance
di avere l'un l'altro
omkvæd
tengo molti bellissimi sorrisi
ma il tuo
e una favola
Ti prego
corri corri corri
ed raggiungimi
ed continiamo
insieme
onkvæd
tengo molti bellissimi sorrisi
ma il tuo
e una favola
ti prego
non andartene
resta con me
non fare
addio
tengo molti bellissimi sorrisi
ma i.
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