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2017-01-12 Alex Jones Daily Show
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11 views • October 01, 2018
David Knight Hosting. Once again Alex Jones calls in from on the road...main discussion of the day revolves around AI devlopment and how it affects our lives today and in the future as The NWO slowly takes away our rights away and we end up being useless "eaters" stuck in overpriced small apts.in the cities. also epa testing on humans and their over regulation under the guise of stopping global warming or "climate change" Marc Morano guest(climate depot.com) and John Rappoport comes on 4th hr
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