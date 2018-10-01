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A Living Christ, Your ticket out of Hell
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8 views • October 01, 2018
A Living, Breathing, Flesh and Blood, Sentient Man of Truth, a living Christ delivers a Message of Salvation to all Living Dead Satanists who now live while trapped in a Civilized world of Hell. An Extraordinary Piece, all TRUE. This is your ticket out of Hell.
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