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Capitulating To Soros-Funded Activists
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813 views • October 01, 2018
Gavin McInnes expresses surprise and disgust at how Americans capitulate to George Soros-funded groups. These groups are being used by the left to manipulate law makers into surrendering to the globalist agenda.
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