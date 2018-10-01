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The Psychology of Winning in Defense of Traditional Western Values (and in your private life).
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135 views • October 01, 2018
A discussion on what is needed to be a winner, not only in your private life but especially in this fight that we the decent (conservatives) are confronted with by the forces of social destruction intent on destroying all that was good about Australia.
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