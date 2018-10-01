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Mainstream Media: One Big PR Firm
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95 views • October 01, 2018
After a report about the opioid crisis on 60 minutes, Gavin McInnes exposes that 60 Minutes was paid to put blame on the doctors and not on the pharmaceutical company itself.
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