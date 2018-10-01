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Over Old ANNUNAKI Grounds...Closer Than EVER.. NASA Image 1080p
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62 views • October 01, 2018
Alien Hunter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPLFBzgrhwVsHQjGqGl-vVQ
Published on Oct 1, 2018
New editing technique gets us even closer than before Hunters. ;-)
Thanks for the support Hunters, YT might not love me but hay I don't do this for them (or their cash) :-)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPLFBzgrhwVsHQjGqGl-vVQ
Published on Oct 1, 2018
New editing technique gets us even closer than before Hunters. ;-)
Thanks for the support Hunters, YT might not love me but hay I don't do this for them (or their cash) :-)
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