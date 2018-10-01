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VIDEO: Leftists Triggered By “America Is Back” Chant
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231 views • October 01, 2018
Alex Jones crashes a Buzzfeed event in downtown Austin, Texas and confronts the brainwashed liberals and leftist zombies who have gathered to cheer on the censorship of conservatives across the country.
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