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60 Minutes Opioid Fail
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278 views • October 01, 2018
It’s painfully obvious that MSM does not rock the boat of the pharmaceutical companies that advertise on their networks and fund their propaganda. Gavin McInnes breaks down the hypocrisy of a new 60 minutes report on the opioid crises.
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