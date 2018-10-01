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EXCLUSIVE: Fox Contributor Fired For Tweeting About Dr. Ford's Congressional Testimony Farce
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235 views • October 01, 2018
Kevin Jackson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to exclusively tell the story of why Fox News fired him from his contributor position for Tweeting about 'skanky' leftists and the sexual abuse farce being pushed to stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh's SCOTUS confirmation.
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