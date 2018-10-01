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Big Tech’s Agenda Is To Crush Free Speech World Wide
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148 views • October 01, 2018
Alex Jones stormed an event in Austin created to spread the false claim that Alex and Trump are “weaponizing fake news”. Actually, Big Tech has helped communist China and other countries crush dissent and now they are trying to crush patriots’ free speech in America.
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