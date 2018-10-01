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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 10/01/18 INFOWARS
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109 views • October 01, 2018
TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW:
TRUMP RENEGOTIATES BIGGEST TRADE DEAL IN U.S. HISTORY WITH MEXICO, CANADA
DOW SURGES 250+ POINTS AT NEW TRADE NEWS
KAVANAUGH LATEST
Guests:
FAITH GOLDY, Christian Toronto Mayor Candidate
KEVIN JACKSON, Fmr Fox News contibuter fired for criticizing Kavanaugh accusers
4th Hour Host:
Gavin McInnes
GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA
TRUMP RENEGOTIATES BIGGEST TRADE DEAL IN U.S. HISTORY WITH MEXICO, CANADA
DOW SURGES 250+ POINTS AT NEW TRADE NEWS
KAVANAUGH LATEST
Guests:
FAITH GOLDY, Christian Toronto Mayor Candidate
KEVIN JACKSON, Fmr Fox News contibuter fired for criticizing Kavanaugh accusers
4th Hour Host:
Gavin McInnes
GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA
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