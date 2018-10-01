BREAKING** Christine Ford VERIFIED CIA (Deep State Sorcery)

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Website: http://thephoenixenigma.com/
The Savage Nation clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgy5I...
It appears the Christine Ford is a CIA gatekeeper. Not only this buy her grandfather was CIA for over 20 years and her brother works for the firm Fusion GPS. Ford's father also works for CIA shell companies.
CHRISTINE FORD IS CIA. The allegations are a farce.